FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
BRIEF-Valero Energy reports Q2 earnings per share $1.23
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Valero Energy reports Q2 earnings per share $1.23

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp:

* Valero energy reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valero Energy Corp - ‍expect diamond pipeline and Wilmington cogeneration projects to be complete and online by end of 2017.​

* Valero Energy Corp - continues to target $2.7 billion of total capital investments this year

* Valero Energy Corp says valero continues to target $2.7 billion of total capital investments this year

* Qtrly operating revenues $22,254 million versus $19,584 million

* Valero Energy Corp - ‍expects diamond green diesel capacity expansion to be completed in first half of 2018​

* Valero Energy Corp qtrly refinery throughput capacity utilization was 96 percent, despite an external power failure at Benicia refinery

* Valero Energy Corp - throughput volumes averaged 3.0 million barrels per day in Q2 of 2017, which was 192,000 barrels per day higher than Q2 of 2016

* Valero Energy Corp - ‍expects Houston Alkylation unit construction to be completed in first half of 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.