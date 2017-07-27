BRIEF-Valero Energy reports Q2 earnings per share $1.23

July 27 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp:

* Valero energy reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valero Energy Corp - ‍expect diamond pipeline and Wilmington cogeneration projects to be complete and online by end of 2017.​

* Valero Energy Corp - continues to target $2.7 billion of total capital investments this year

* Valero Energy Corp says valero continues to target $2.7 billion of total capital investments this year

* Qtrly operating revenues $22,254 million versus $19,584 million

* Valero Energy Corp - ‍expects diamond green diesel capacity expansion to be completed in first half of 2018​

* Valero Energy Corp qtrly refinery throughput capacity utilization was 96 percent, despite an external power failure at Benicia refinery

* Valero Energy Corp - throughput volumes averaged 3.0 million barrels per day in Q2 of 2017, which was 192,000 barrels per day higher than Q2 of 2016

* Valero Energy Corp - ‍expects Houston Alkylation unit construction to be completed in first half of 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: