6 days ago
BRIEF-Valero signs long-term agreements to import refined products into Central Mexico
August 3, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Valero signs long-term agreements to import refined products into Central Mexico

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp:

* Valero signs long-term agreements to import refined products into central mexico

* Valero Energy- unit signed long-term agreements with infraestructura energetica nova, s.a.b. De c.v. To import refined products at new port of veracruz​

* Valero Energy Corp- Vvalero has contracted with ienova to use all three terminals, to supply gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel to customers​

* Valero Energy - ‍marine terminal in veracruz will start operations as early as end of 2018, with two inland terminals serving customers in early 2019​

* Valero Energy Corp- ‍valero will also have an option to acquire a 50 percent interest in each of terminals​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

