FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valero signs long-term agreements to import refined products into Central Mexico
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Valero signs long-term agreements to import refined products into Central Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp:

* Valero signs long-term agreements to import refined products into central mexico

* Valero Energy- unit signed long-term agreements with infraestructura energetica nova, s.a.b. De c.v. To import refined products at new port of veracruz​

* Valero Energy Corp- Vvalero has contracted with ienova to use all three terminals, to supply gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel to customers​

* Valero Energy - ‍marine terminal in veracruz will start operations as early as end of 2018, with two inland terminals serving customers in early 2019​

* Valero Energy Corp- ‍valero will also have an option to acquire a 50 percent interest in each of terminals​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.