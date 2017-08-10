FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Valeura announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Valeura announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Valeura Energy Inc

* Valeura announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Valeura Energy Inc qtrly ‍funds flow from operations was $1.0 million in Q2 2017, down 54 percent from Q2 2016​

* Valeura Energy Inc qtrly ‍petroleum and natural gas revenues $3.8 million versus $3.1 million​

* Valeura Energy Inc qtrly production ‍934 boe/d versus 807 boe/d​ ‍​

* Valeura Energy Inc - ‍reduced its outlook for 2017 exit rate net sales from 1,500 boe/d to a target range of 1,000 to 1,100 boe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.