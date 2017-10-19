FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeura Energy says CEO Jim McFarland, will be retiring as an executive of corp effective Dec 31
#Regulatory News
October 19, 2017 / 12:11 PM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Valeura Energy says CEO Jim McFarland, will be retiring as an executive of corp effective Dec 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Valeura Energy Inc

* Valeura announces executive changes

* Valeura Energy Inc - ‍Co-founder, president and CEO, Jim McFarland, will be retiring as an executive of corporation effective December 31, 2017​

* Valeura Energy Inc - ‍McFarland will continue to serve as a director of Valeura​

* Valeura Energy Inc - ‍McFarland expects to stand for re-election to board of directors at next annual general meeting of shareholders in May 2018​

* Valeura Energy Inc - ‍McFarland will remain as ceo in interim period to year-end 2017​

* Valeura Energy Inc - ‍Sean guest, co’s COO, to assume additional role of president and will become president and ceo upon McFarland’s retirement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

