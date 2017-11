Nov 14 (Reuters) - Valeura Energy Inc

* Valeura announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results and commencement of the Yamalik-1 testing program

* Valeura Energy Inc - ‍outlook for 2017 exit rate net sales remains unchanged from earlier guidance, with a target range of 1,000 to 1,100 boe/d​

* Valeura Energy Inc says ‍corporation does not expect to provide guidance on its 2018 work program and budget until Q1 2018​