BRIEF-Valeura Says Has Temporarily Suspended Testing Operations On Yamalik-1 Well

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Valeura Energy Inc:

* VALEURA PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES

* SAYS TIM MARCHANT APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* - CORPORATION HAS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED TESTING OPERATIONS ON YAMALIK-1 WELL

* VALEURA ENERGY -‍ NET PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS SALES IN Q4 2017 AVERAGED ABOUT 1,038 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY, UP ABOUT 1% FROM Q3 2017​

* VALEURA ENERGY - ‍DEC 2017 EXIT NET SALES WERE 929 BOE/D COMPARED TO EARLIER GUIDANCE OF 1,000 TO 1,100 BOE/D​

* - CORPORATION IS TARGETING TO RECOMMENCE OPERATIONS ON YAMALIK-1 WELL BY END OF Q1