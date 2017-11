Nov 2 (Reuters) - VALIANT HOLDING AG:

* PROFIT AFTER NINE MONTHS IS CHF 83.8 MILLION, 3.0 PERCENT MORE THAN A YEAR AGO‍​

* 9-MONTH NET INTEREST INCOME IS 1.8 PERCENT HIGHER, UP BY CHF 3.8 MILLION TO CHF 219.6 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2017: CONTINUES TO EXPECT A PROFIT FOR THE YEAR AT THE LEVEL OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)