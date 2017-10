BRIEF-Validus posts Q3 loss per share $3.17

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Validus Holdings Ltd

* Validus reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $3.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $-3.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Validus Holdings Ltd - ‍incurred $254.5 million operating loss in quarter which is equal to $3.22 per diluted share

* Validus Holdings Ltd - ‍book value per common share at September 30, 2017 was $44.51, compared to $47.93 at June 30, 2017​

* Validus Holdings - ‍net premiums earned for 3 months ended Sept 30, 2017 were $723.2 million compared to $563.8 million for three months ended September 30, 2016​