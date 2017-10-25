FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp reports Q3 EPS $0.14
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 12:16 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp reports Q3 EPS $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Valley National Bancorp

* Valley National Bancorp reports third quarter net income, strong loan growth and solid credit quality

* Q3 earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 excluding items

* ‍Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $166.9 million for Q3 of 2017 increased $10.6 million as compared to Q3 of 2016​

* ‍Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $166.9 million for Q3 of 2017 increased $10.6 million as compared to Q3 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
