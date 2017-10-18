BRIEF-Valmont Industries reports Q3 earnings per share $1.55

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Valmont Industries Inc

* Valmont reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.56

* Q3 earnings per share $1.55

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $6.90 to $7.04

* Q3 revenue $680.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $651.6 million

* Valmont Industries Inc - ‍North American hurricanes negatively impacted Q3 earnings by an estimated 10 cents per diluted share​

* Valmont Industries Inc - ‍expect higher Q4 revenues, led by favorable utility support and engineered support structures sales​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: