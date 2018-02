BRIEF-Valmont Reports Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.16

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Valmont Industries Inc:

* VALMONT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $8.00

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $7.70

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q4 REVENUE $715 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$ 1.67​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.69, REVENUE VIEW $724.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* VALMONT INDUSTRIES SAYS IS PLANNING TO RESTRUCTURE CERTAIN OPERATIONS IN 2018, PRIMARILY IN ENGINEERED SUPPORT STRUCTURES SEGMENT

* ‍ Q4 EARNINGS INCLUDE A $42 MILLION, OR $1.84 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXPENSE FOR ESTIMATED IMPACT OF RECENTLY ENACTED TCJA​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.15 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍Q4 EARNINGS INCLUDE $1.841 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXPENSE FOR ESTIMATED IMPACT OF RECENTLY ENACTED TCJA​

* VALMONT INDUSTRIES SAYS DUE TO 2018 RESTRUCTURING OF CERTAIN OPERATIONS, CO EXPECTS PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $10 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: