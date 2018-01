Jan 3 (Reuters) - VALORA EFFEKTEN HANDEL AG:

* FY REVENUE FROM SECURITIES OF ABOUT 5.8 MILLION EUROS‍​

* FY PRELIM RESULT OF APPROX. 269,000 EUR

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.10 EUROS PER SHARE‍​

* FOR 2018 SEES REVENUES IN RANGE OF EUR 4-6 MILLION AND NET INCOME OF EUR 100,000