Oct 13 (Reuters) - VALORA EFFEKTEN HANDEL AG:

* Q3 NET PROFIT OF APPROX. EUR 120 THOUSAND VERSUS EUR 47 THOUSAND YEAR AGO​

* Q3 SALES OF ABOUT EUR 4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INTENDS TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.05 PER SHARE FOR FY