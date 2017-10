July 26 (Reuters) - VALORA HOLDING AG:

* POSTED NET REVENUES IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 OF CHF 1 005.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO CHF 1 037.8 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* RAISED ITS OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) BY CHF +4.3 MILLION OR +14.1% TO CHF 34.7 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017

* RAISED ITS GROUP NET PROFIT IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 FROM CHF 17.8 MILLION TO CHF 24.1 MILLION (+35.3%)

* OBJECTIVES FOR 2017 CONFIRMED