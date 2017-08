Aug 2 (Reuters) - VALSOIA SPA:

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 3.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 56.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS IN JULY THERE WAS SLOWDOWN IN ICE CREAM SALES DUE TO NEW PLAYERS ON THE MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)