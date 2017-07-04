BRIEF-Value Partners Group expects HY consolidated profit attributable to increase

July 4 (Reuters) - Value Partners Group Ltd :

* Consolidated profit attributable is expected to increase significantly to about HK$200 million for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Expected increase is mainly due to net fair value gains & realized gains of group's investments in its own funds and other investments

* Operating profit before share option expenses and other gains or losses for six months ended 30 June 2017 expected to remain relatively stable