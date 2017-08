Aug 11 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc

* Valueact Capital Master Fund L.P reports 7.2 percent stake in Seagate Technology PLC as of July 31, 2017‍​

* Valueact Capital says acquired securities of Seagate Technology based on belief that the securities were undervalued Source text: [bit.ly/2fwIwNj] Further company coverage: