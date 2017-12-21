BRIEF-Valuedesign adjusts plan on establishment of JVs with T-Gaia

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Valuedesign Inc :

* Says it revises details in plan regarding establishment of JVs with T-Gaia, which was disclosed on July 20

* Co and T-Gaia plans to set up JV Valuedesign Singapore Pte Ltd with registered capital worth 37 million yen, instead of 60 million yen previously

* Co and T-Gaia plans to set up JV Valuedesign (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd with registered capital worth 14 million yen, instead of 60 million yen previously

* Co and T-Gaia will hold 75 percent stake and 25 percent stake respectively in two JVs

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6oFNkK

