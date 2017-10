Sept 27 (Reuters) - Valuemax Group Ltd

* Co entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent of issued and paid-up share capital of Sengkang Pawnshop Pte

* Consideration for acquisition is S$3.6 million to be fully satisfied in cash

* Transaction is not expected to have material impact on earnings per share for FY ending 31 Dec 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: