July 31 (Reuters) - Valuemax Group Ltd

* Entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of issued and paid-up share capital comprising 2.4 million ordinary shares​

* Consideration for acquisition is S$5.3 million

* ‍Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on consolidated earnings per share of group for financial year ending 31 Dec​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)