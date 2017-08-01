FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valvoline qtrly earnings per share $0.27
August 1, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Valvoline qtrly earnings per share $0.27

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Valvoline Inc:

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.27

* Valvoline Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Valvoline - narrows full-year adjusted eps guidance to $1.37-$1.40 and raises free cash flow guidance to $160-$180 million

* Valvoline - raises fy free cash flow guidance to $160-$180 million

* Valvoline - intention to make a $400 million voluntary contribution to its U.S. Qualified pension plan

* Valvoline qtrly vioc system-wide same-store sales growth of 7.9 percent

* Qtrly sales $ 534 million versus. $ 499 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $530.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2hlPIMr Further company coverage:

