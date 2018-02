Feb 7 (Reuters) - Valvoline Inc:

* VALVOLINE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS; UPDATES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* SEES FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.30 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE A PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $75 MILLION ($0.37 PER DILUTED SHARE) RELATED TO RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: