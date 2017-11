Nov 28 (Reuters) - Valvoline Inc:

* VALVOLINE -‍ ON NOV 20 UNITS OF CO,PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO TRANSFER AND ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT DATED NOV 29, 2016​

* VALVOLINE INC SAYS FIRST AMENDMENT EXTENDS TERM OF FACILITY TO NOV 19, 2020 - SEC FILING​

* VALVOLINE INC - CO'S ‍UNIT, LEX CAPITAL LLC, MAY OBTAIN UP TO $175 MILLION IN FORM OF CASH/LETTERS OF CREDIT FOR BENEFIT OF VALVOLINE LLC FROM INVESTORS​