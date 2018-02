BRIEF-Van Lanschot Kempen FY Operating Profit Before Tax Up At 120.5 Million Euros

Feb 22 (Reuters) - VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV:

* FY NET RESULT EUR 112.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 81.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 94.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 69.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX EUR 120.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 85.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CLIENT ASSETS ADD OVER 20% TO EUR 83.6 BILLION (YEAR-END 2016: EUR 69.4 BILLION)

* MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON ACHIEVING OUR FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES BY 2020

* ‍FY DIVIDEND PROPOSED: EUR 1.45 PER SHARE (2016: EUR 1.20 PER SHARE)​

* FY SOLID CAPITAL POSITION: FULLY LOADED CET I RATIO AT 20.3% (2016: 18.6%)

* 2017 MANAGED TO WIND DOWN CORPORATE LOAN PORTFOLIO TO EUR 0.9 BILLION

* AMBITION TO RETURN AT LEAST EUR 250 MILLION TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS BEFORE END OF 2020‍​