Feb 22 (Reuters) - Van Lanschot Kempen Nv:

* REG-VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN LAUNCHES SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME TO FUND REMUNERATION POLICY AND SHARE PLANS

* ‍START REPURCHASE OF UP TO 400,000 OF ITS OWN SHARES​

* ‍AT CLOSING PRICE OF 21 FEBRUARY 2018, PROGRAMME WILL COST A MAXIMUM EUR 11,0 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)