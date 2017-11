Nov 3 (Reuters) - VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV:

* Q3 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT EUR ‍​64.1 BILLION

* Q3 COMMON EQUITY TIER I RATIO AT 19.3%‍​

* Q3 AUM RISES TO €64.1 BILLION‍​

* Q3 CLIENT ASSETS INCREASE TO €75.8 BILLION (H1 2017: €72.0 BILLION)‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)