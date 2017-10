Oct 11 (Reuters) - VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV:

* ‍VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN‘S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED RETURN OF CAPITAL IN AMOUNT OF EUR 1 PER SHARE

* ‍WILL RETURN A TOTAL OF OVER EUR 41 MILLION IN CAPITAL IN DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍ITS AIM IS TO RETURN AT LEAST EUR 250 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS IN PERIOD UP TO AND INCLUDING 2020​