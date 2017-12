Dec 19 (Reuters) - Vantage Development SA:

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS AGREE TO PAY OUT EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 0.19 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS AUTHORISE MANAGEMENT TO BUY FROM FEDHA UP TO 5.7 MILLION OF CO OWN SHARES

* TO BUY OWN SHARES FROM FEDHA FOR UP TO 23 MILLION ZLOTYS BY FEB 15, 2018 (FOR 4.05 ZLOTY PER SHARE)