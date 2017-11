Nov 27 (Reuters) - Vantiv Inc:

* VANTIV- ‍WAITING PERIOD UNDER US HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976 (AS AMENDED) HAS EXPIRED​

* VANTIV- ‍ALL REQUIRED PRE-CLOSING APPROVALS FOR WORLDPAY DEAL HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM FCA​

* VANTIV- ‍US, UK AND DUTCH REGULATORY CONDITIONS RELATING TO CLEARANCES FOR WORLDPAY DEAL HAVE BEEN SATISFIED​