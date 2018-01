Jan 8 (Reuters) - VAPIANO SE:

* REGISTERED SIGNIFICANT LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH OF 4.8%, SALES AT UPPER END OF GUIDANCE RANGE

* IS AFFIRMING ITS NET SALES AND EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR 2017

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 38 MILLION TO EUR 40 MILLION

* VAPIANO MEETS ITS EXPANSION AND SALES TARGETS IN FISCAL YEAR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)