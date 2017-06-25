FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vapiano SE determines number of shares for capital increase
#Regulatory News
June 25, 2017 / 6:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Vapiano SE determines number of shares for capital increase

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Vapiano Se:

* Vapiano SE determines number of shares for capital increase

* Vapiano SE says management board has determined exact number of "new shares" to be placed as part of initial public offering

* Vapiano SE says investors are offered 3.7 million bearer shares with no-par value from an IPO capital increase against contributions in cash

* Vapiano SE says company's gross proceeds from placement of these shares are targeted at around eur 85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

