BRIEF-Varex Imaging Q3 earnings per share $0.28

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Varex Imaging Corp

* Varex Imaging announces financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.73 to $1.77

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 revenue rose 12 percent to $170 million

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.54 including items

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 12 to 13 percent

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue up 23 to 26 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $200.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $691.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S