July 26, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Varian Medical Systems Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $1.04 per share

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Varian Medical Systems Inc

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.04, Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.98

* Sees non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.23 from continuing operations for q2 2017 to q4 2017

* Varian medical systems reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results highlighting growth in backlog and improvements in both gross margin and working capital

* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $3.08 to $3.16 from continuing operations

* q4 revenue growth is now expected to be flat to down slightly​

* ‍for q217 to q417, revenue growth is expected to be between 2 and 3 percent​

* ‍non-gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to be in range of $1.15 to $1.23 for q4​

* ‍non-gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to be in range $3.08 and $3.16 for q217 to q417​

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $765.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

