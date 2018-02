BRIEF-Varonis Announces Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.18

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Varonis Systems Inc:

* VARONIS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.31 TO $0.32

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 35 PERCENT TO $73.2 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $49.2 MILLION TO $50 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $260 MILLION TO $264.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 21 TO 23 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE UP 24 TO 26 PERCENT

* QTRLY LICENSE REVENUES WERE $46.6 MILLION, UP 34% COMPARED WITH Q4 OF 2016

* VARONIS SYSTEMS - SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE IN RANGE OF LOSS OF $0.04 TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME/DILUTED SHARE OF $0.02

* SEES NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE IN RANGE OF $0.31 TO $0.32 FOR Q1 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.22, REVENUE VIEW $49.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.22, REVENUE VIEW $49.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.27, REVENUE VIEW $250.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S