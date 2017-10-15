FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VARTA AG shortens offer period and accelerates IPO
#Financials
October 15, 2017 / 5:20 PM / in 6 days

BRIEF-VARTA AG shortens offer period and accelerates IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Varta Ag

* DGAP-Adhoc: Varta AG announces early closing of IPO and determines number of shares for capital increase

* Offer period, which started on October 11, will now end on October 18 at 12 noon (CEST) for retail investors, at 4 pm (CEST) for institutional investors​

* ‍Management board, with consent of supervisory board, has determined exact number of new shares to be placed as part of IPO​

* ‍8.6 million new shares with no-par value from an IPO capital increase against contributions in cash will be placed​

* ‍offer price for shares, final number of offer shares will be determined on October 18, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

