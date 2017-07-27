FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
BRIEF-Vasco reports Q2 earnings per share $0.00
July 27, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Vasco reports Q2 earnings per share $0.00

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Vasco Data Security International Inc

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 revenue $45.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.9 million

* Vasco reports results for second quarter and first six months of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $180 million to $190 million

* FY2017 revenue view $184.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vasco Data Security International Inc says Vasco is maintaining guidance for full-year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

