Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vascon Engineers Ltd

* Says approved additional loan facility from ECL Finance Ltd for 250 million rupees‍​

* Spproved issuance of corporate guarantee worth up to INR 33.7 million and INR 25.1 million for projects in andhra pradesh to Shapoorji Pallonji and Company‍​