Oct 25 (Reuters) - VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM NV:

* 9M OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍29.6​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M NET PROFIT EUR ‍​28.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 14.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OCCUPANCY RATE AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017: 99% (98% AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016)‍​

* EXPECTED GROSS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 BETWEEN € 2,42 AND € 2,47 PER SHARE‍​