Nov 1 (Reuters) - VASTNED RETAIL NV:

* AT Q3 OCCUPANCY RATES CORE CITY ASSETS AND TOTAL PORTFOLIO REMAIN HIGH AT 99.6% AND 97.6% RESPECTIVELY‍​

* ESTIMATED DIVIDEND PROPOSAL 2017 € 2.05 PER SHARE UNCHANGED

* CONFIRMS ESTIMATED 2017 DIRECT RESULT AT EUR 2.10 TO EUR 2.20 PER SHARE‍​