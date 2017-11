Nov 2 (Reuters) - Vattenfall AB

* Vattenfall announces major wind power supply deal with Microsoft

* Says ‍has signed a ten-year agreement to power Microsoft’s international data center operations in Netherlands with wind power

* Says according to the agreement, Microsoft will receive one hundred percent of the energy output from Vattenfall's new onshore wind farm that will be constructed at Wieringermeer polder​