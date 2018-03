March 1 (Reuters) - Vaxil Bio Ltd:

* VAXIL BIO LTD - ‍ OBTAINED A U.S. PATENT FOR ITS SIGNAL PEPTIDE ANTIBODY PLATFORM KNOWN AS SPMAB​

* VAXIL BIO LTD - ‍ SAEID BABAEI HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* VAXIL BIO LTD - ‍ISAAC MARESKY HAS ACCEPTED ROLE OF CHAIRMAN FOR TIME BEING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: