Sept 14 (Reuters) - VBG GROUP AB (PUBL):

* VBG GROUP AB - MOBILE CLIMATE CONTROL SECURES STRATEGICALLY IMPORTANT ORDER

* ‍MOBILE CLIMATE CONTROL DIVISION HAS BEEN SELECTED TO DELIVER ELECTRIC HVAC SYSTEMS TO US BUS MANUFACTURER ELDORADO NATIONAL.

* ORDER IS VALUED AT USD 13 M.​