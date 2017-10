Oct 30 (Reuters) - VBI Vaccines Inc-

* VBI Vaccines announces full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares and upsized registered direct offering for aggregate proceeds of $71.9 million

* VBI Vaccines Inc - ‍in addition, VBI's previously announced concurrent registered direct offering was upsized from US$20.8 million to US$22.8 million​