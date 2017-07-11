FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-VBI Vaccines announces phase 3 clinical program for Sci-B-Vac(TM) Hepatitis B vaccine
July 11, 2017 / 8:19 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-VBI Vaccines announces phase 3 clinical program for Sci-B-Vac(TM) Hepatitis B vaccine

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - VBI Vaccines Inc

* VBI Vaccines announces phase 3 clinical program for Sci-B-Vac(TM) Hepatitis B vaccine

* VBI Vaccines Inc - ‍phase 3 program will be conducted at approximately 40 sites across U.S., Europe, and Canada​

* VBI Vaccines Inc - Anticipate initiating enrollment in both phase 3 studies in second half of 2017

* VBI Vaccines Inc - ‍Phase 3 program will be a global 15-month program and will consist of two concurrent phase 3 studies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

