BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics and Nanocarrier signs agreement for VB-111 in Japan

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nanocarrier Co Ltd
* VBL Therapeutics and Nanocarrier Co Ltd sign exclusive agreement for VB-111 in Japan
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - Nanocarrier receives exclusive rights to VB-111 in Japan, VBLT retains rights in rest of world
* Vascular - Pursuant to agreement, VBLT to supply nanocarrier with VB-111
* Vascular - Nanocarrier will be responsible for all regulatory, other clinical activities necessary for commercialization of VB-111 in Japan
* Vascular - VBLT receives up-front payment of $15 million & is entitled to receive greater than $100 million in development & commercial milestone payments
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - VBLT will also receive tiered royalties on net sales in high-teens
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - Other terms of agreement not disclosed