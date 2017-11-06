BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics and Nanocarrier signs agreement for VB-111 in Japan

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nanocarrier Co Ltd

* VBL Therapeutics and Nanocarrier Co Ltd sign exclusive agreement for VB-111 in Japan

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - ‍Nanocarrier receives exclusive rights to VB-111 in Japan, VBLT retains rights in rest of world​

* Vascular - Pursuant to agreement, VBLT to supply nanocarrier with VB-111

* Vascular - Nanocarrier will be responsible for all regulatory, other clinical activities necessary for commercialization of VB-111 in Japan

* Vascular - VBLT receives up-front payment of $15 million & is entitled to receive greater than $100 million in development & commercial milestone payments​

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - ‍VBLT will also receive tiered royalties on net sales in high-teens​

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - ‍Other terms of agreement not disclosed​