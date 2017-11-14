BRIEF-VBL therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.24

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd
* VBL Therapeutics announces third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.24
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - remain on-track to initiate a phase 3 study of vb-111 in ovarian cancer by year-end 2017
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - also planning an exploratory clinical study in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in lung cancer in q1 of 2018
* Vascular Biogenics - expect cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits to enable funding operating expenses and capex requirements through 2019