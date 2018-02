Feb 8 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd:

* VBL THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM NANOCARRIER UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR VB-111 IN JAPAN

* ‍AMOUNT OF RECENT MILESTONE PAYMENT WAS NOT DISCLOSED.​