Oct 25 (Reuters) - Vecima Networks Inc

* Vecima announces acquisition of common shares of AirIQ

* Entered into agreement with Donald Gibbs and 2204671 Ontario Inc to acquire 5.6 million common shares of AirIQ Inc​

* As consideration for AirIQ shares, co issued 96,443 common shares at deemed value of $948,940 to Donald Gibbs and 2204671 Ontario