Oct 13 (Reuters) - VECTRON SYSTEMS AG

* 9MTH SALES INCREASED YOY BY 12% FROM EUR 22.68 MILLION TO EUR 25.41 MILLION

* 9-MONTH EBITDA ROSE BY 21% TO EUR 2.39 MILLION ‍​

* 9MTH EBIT ROSE BY 28% FROM EUR 1.57 MILLION TO EUR 2.01 MILLION

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT UP 76% AT EUR 1.30 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)